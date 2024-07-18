Ashley 7 Brush Plastic Venetian Blind Cleaner - Orange
Sold and sent by RinkitFind out more about Marketplace
This easy to use & washable 7 brush cleaner is specially designed to clean all types of blinds & shutters.
|Type
|Handheld duster
|Material
|Plastic
