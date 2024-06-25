Pro User Ratchet Tie Down Straps - 4m - Black - Pack of 2

These ratchet tie downs are manufactured from strong polyester webbing with a flexible edge construction which absorbs side impact to help reduce cuts & tears.

They also have a quick & easy cushioned thumb release with automatic lock ratcheting action.

Size: 25mm x 4m; Breaking Strength: 600kg/1322lb; Max Working Load: 300kg/66lb