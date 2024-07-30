Blackspur Ratchet Tie Down Straps - 4.5m - Orange

Ideal for keeping your goods safe, secure & tight, this ratchet tie down is manufactured from polypropylene with 2 coated ‘S’ hooks & has an adjustable length.

The J type ratchet handle is manufactured from zinc plated iron.

It should not be used for lifting or towing vehicles.

Approx Strap Length: 2.5cm/1” x 457cm/15’; Breaking Strength: 70kg/154lb; Max Working Load: 35kg/77lb