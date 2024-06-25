Ashley Collapsible Travel Pet Bowl - 13.5cm - Blue

Ideal for travel, this durable & reusable bowl is manufactured with a soft TPR bowl + PP rim & is fully collapsible for easy transport & storage.

It’s portable, convenient, eco friendly & comes with a handy carabiner hook for attaching to a belt or bag etc.

Approx Size: H2.5/5cm x 13.5cm

BPA free