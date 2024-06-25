Redwood Perspex Window Bird Feeder - 20cm x 16.5cm

This bird feeder is manufactured from transparent durable plastic with a tapered roof; 3 suction cups on the back to secure onto a window; feeder tray with lip to provide an ideal perch for birds while feeding, plus drainage holes in the base to ensure rainwater can escape to prevent food becoming waterlogged.

It is suitable for use with general seed mixes, suet pellets, dried mealworms & more.

Approx Size: H16.5 x W20 x D8.5cm Thickness: 2mm

Please Note: Not recommended for the feeding of peanuts