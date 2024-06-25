Redwood Metal Wild Bird Feeding Station -

This brown hammertone finish station is ideal for feeding wild birds as it provides a variety of feeding methods.

Contents included are:

3 x Pole Sections1 x Double Bracket Spiked Base New Design Finial with no Foot Traps1 x Removable Water Dish with Wrap Around Bracket1 x Wrap Around Single Bracket1 x Removable Mesh Tray with Wrap Around Bracket