Insulated Outdoor Reversible Blanko

The OLPRO Blanko - your perfect companion for staying warm and comfortable during outdoor adventures, picnics and camping trips.

Our Blanko is crafted from high-quality, weather-resistant materials. Lined both sides with a durable polyester, providing water resistance and windproof protection. Its insulated design traps heat effectively, keeping you warm during chilly evenings and cold nights under the stars.

The OLPRO Blanko is more than just a blanket. With loops and clips at both ends, it transforms into a trendy cape or snaps into sleeves for added flair. Its sleek design and central opening make it perfect for poncho-style wear, keeping you cozy whether you're lounging by the campfire or stargazing under the night sky.

The OLPRO Blanko is your go-to for every outdoor occasion. From picnics to BBQs, beach outings to camping trips, it's designed to enhance every adventure. And when you're not exploring the great outdoors, bring the comfort indoors! Settle onto the sofa for a cozy night in or gather with friends for a movie marathon.

Lightweight and portable, the OLPRO Blanko is built for on-the-go convenience. Pack it up in its carry bag and attach it to your backpack for easy travel wherever you roam.

The OLPRO Blanko is machine washable for effortless maintenance, ensuring it's always fresh and ready for your next escapade.

Key features of the OLPRO Blanko:

Versatile - can be worn in 3 ways and used as a blanket

Loops & clips for sleeves

Central opening for your head

Keeps you warm when the temperature drops

Insulated material

Lightweight & portable design

Perfect for any and every occasion

Carry bag included

Machine washable at 30-degrees. Use a small amount of detergent and leave to air dry. Do not tumbledry.

Dimensions/Size:

Open size - 190cm x 140cm

Pack size: 40cm x 25cm x 25cm

Weight - 1.79kg

Made from/with:

Material - 30D Ripstop Polyester

250gsm Microfibre fill