Teamson Home Wooden Bathroom Medicine Cabinet Mirror White

Upgrade your home storage while adding classic decor with the Teamson Home 'Stratford Chestnut' Wooden Medicine Cabinet with Crown Molded Top. This decorative cabinet features a white finish with a crown molded top, a mirror door, double-plated knobs, and stylish columns with 3 grooves for a beautiful addition to your space. The included adjustable shelf helps to reduce clutter and keep your home tidy. Constructed from durable engineered wood, this medicine cabinet is built to provide you with long-lasting organization. Easy, step-by-step instructions and all of the hardware needed for installation are included for quick assembly. Purchase this stylish cabinet alone or with other items from the Chestnut collection for a cohesive, updated look. The Teamson Home Teamson Home Stratford Chestnut Wooden Medicine Cabinet with Crown Molded Top provides accessible storage without taking up too much space in your bathroom. An affordable extravagance. Teamson Home products have traveled the globe to focus on giving their consumers, the best quality and design for their bathroom decor. Teamson Home offers exquisite bathroom furniture ranging from vanity units to versatile corner and wall cabinets. Simplistic detailing yet modern styling. Create a place where you are truly proud of and create a clutter-free and tranquil space.