The Stafford Sleeping Bag - Black

In collaboration with English outdoor survivalist, Ed Stafford, we've come together to bring you the ultimate collection of tents and accessories for outdoor adventurers. Combining the quality and technical knowledge of OLPRO and uniting with Ed stafford's wilderness expertise and vast experience of extreme environments to create the Black Stafford Sleeping Bag, designed for comfort and functionality.

The Black Stafford sleeping bag combines the classic rectangular design with the versatility of a Mummy style. Enveloping you in warmth and comfort and providing a cosy retreat after a day of adventure, the Stafford sleeping bag is suitable for three seasons and for indoor and outdoor use.

From chilly evenings to milder nights, the Stafford sleeping bag is designed to keep you comfortable across a versartile temperature range with its adjustable hooded design for extra comfort and to keep you warm. Filled with Hollow Fibre filling which will ensure you are kept toasty on those chilly nights.

When you're ready to continue adventuring after a good night's sleep, simply stuff your sleeping bag away in your drawstring bag that is compact and easily transportable.

Features of the Stafford Sleeping Bag:

Suitable for 2-3 Seasons

Adjustable hooded design with toggle

Square shape

S stitch style to keep insulation inside

Embossed logo print

Made from/with:

Polyester

Polycotton Inner (300g/m2)