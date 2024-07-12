Marketplace.
The Stafford Sleeping Bag - Black

The Stafford Sleeping Bag - Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by OLPRO Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£62.00

£62.00/each

The Stafford Sleeping Bag - Black
In collaboration with English outdoor survivalist, Ed Stafford, we've come together to bring you the ultimate collection of tents and accessories for outdoor adventurers. Combining the quality and technical knowledge of OLPRO and uniting with Ed stafford's wilderness expertise and vast experience of extreme environments to create the Black Stafford Sleeping Bag, designed for comfort and functionality.The Black Stafford sleeping bag combines the classic rectangular design with the versatility of a Mummy style. Enveloping you in warmth and comfort and providing a cosy retreat after a day of adventure, the Stafford sleeping bag is suitable for three seasons and for indoor and outdoor use.From chilly evenings to milder nights, the Stafford sleeping bag is designed to keep you comfortable across a versartile temperature range with its adjustable hooded design for extra comfort and to keep you warm. Filled with Hollow Fibre filling which will ensure you are kept toasty on those chilly nights.When you're ready to continue adventuring after a good night's sleep, simply stuff your sleeping bag away in your drawstring bag that is compact and easily transportable.Features of the Stafford Sleeping Bag:Suitable for 2-3 SeasonsAdjustable hooded design with toggleSquare shapeS stitch style to keep insulation insideEmbossed logo printMade from/with:PolyesterPolycotton Inner (300g/m2)

View all Camping & Caravanning

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here