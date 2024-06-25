Marketplace.
Dino Dinosaur 16 Inch Bicyle

Featuring chunky, off-road style pneumatic tyres on 16 inch wheels, this roar some bicycle is a dream set of wheels for any dino-loving kid. It also includes removable stabilisers, making it ideal for building confidence in nervous riders. This freewheeling Dinosaur bicycle has front and rear calliper brakes, an off-road style rear mudguard, a front mudguard and a large front shield. Suits ages 5 to 8 years, Child height range 107 to 138cm
Child height range 107 to 138 cmfront and rear calliper brakesremovable stabilisers

