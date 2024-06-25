Dino Snow Queen 12 inch

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Ice Princess Snowqueen kids bicycle comes with a front calliper brake, and a fixed rear wheel, so when the pedalling stops, it comes to a halt. It features 12 inch MAG wheels with mudguards and puncture-proof EVA tyres as well as removable stabilisers. This bicycle also comes with an adjustable saddle and handlebars and a rear doll carrier with a strap and a front basket, which makes it suitable for ages three to five years. Suitable height range: 87 to 120 cm.

The Ice Princess Snowqueen kids bicycle comes with a front calliper brake, and a fixed rear wheel, so when the pedalling stops, it comes to a halt. It features 12 inch MAG wheels with mudguards and puncture-proof EVA tyres as well as removable stabilisers. This bicycle also comes with an adjustable saddle and handlebars and a rear doll carrier with a strap and a front basket, which makes it suitable for ages three to five years. Suitable height range: 87 to 120 cm.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.