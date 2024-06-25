Dino Barbie Bicycle 16 Inch

This beautiful bike features adorable Barbie colours and graphics. There's a basket on the front for their toys and a seat on the back for their toy dolls.

This Barbie 16 inch licensed bicycle features removable stabilisers, so they can get their balance first then ride unaided when they're ready.

It features a freewheeling rear wheel, pneumatic tyres with spoked wheels and mudguards. It also comes with a padded adjustable saddle and adjustable handlebars so it can grow as they do. From ages 5 to 9 years. Child height range: 107 to138 cm.