Dino Unicorn Bicycle 16 Inch

This beautiful bicycle comes with fun and colourful unicorn decals, with front and rear brakes, freewheeling rear wheel, pneumatic tyres with 16 inch spoked wheels and mudguards and also comes with removable stabilisers. This bicycle also features an adjustable saddle and handlebars and also comes with a rear doll carrier with strap and a front basket. Suits ages 5 to 8 years. Child height range of 107 to 138 cm.