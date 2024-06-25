Marketplace.
Dino Unicorn Bicycle 12 Inch

Dino Unicorn Bicycle 12 Inch
This beautiful bicycle comes with fun and colourful Unicorn decals, a front brake, a fixed rear wheel system - so when the pedalling stops; the bicycle comes to a halt, 12 inch MAG Wheels with mudguards, puncture-proof EVA tyres and also features removable stabilisers. This bicycle also has an adjustable saddle and handlebars and a rear doll carrier with strap and a front basket. Suits ages 3 to 5 years. Child height range 87 to 120 cm.
Has a fixed rear wheel system and a front brakeHas a rear doll carrier with strapAlso has front basket and removable stabilisers

