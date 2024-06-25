Dino L.O.L. Surprise 16 inch Bicycle

This L.O.L Surprise licensed bicycle has fun L.O.L Surprise decals and comes with front and rear brakes, freewheeling rear wheel, pneumatic tyres on metal 16 inch wheels that have mudguards and a front wheel insert. This L.O.L. Surprise bicycle also comes with an adjustable saddle and handlebars, removable stabilisers and has rear doll carrier with strap and a front basket . Suits ages 5 - 8 years. Child height range 107 - 138 cm.