Dino Hello Kitty Bicycle 16 Inch

This Hello Kitty licensed bicycle comes with front and rear brakes, freewheeling rear wheel, pneumatic tyres with 16 inch spoked wheels and mudguards and also comes with removable stabilisers. This Hello Kitty bicycle also comes with an adjustable saddle and handlebars and also comes with a rear doll carrier with strap and a front basket. Suits ages 5 to 8 years. Child height range 107 to 138 cm.