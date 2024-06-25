Outsunny 85cm Artificial Monstera Tree Fake Plant in Pot

Want to grow green plants but can't keep them always green? Our faux plant is exactly what you need, it will stay green for many years without trimming and shaping. No watering, no fertilization, no worries when travelling. Realistic-looking leaves create a natural atmosphere for your room. Featuring endless possibilities, this artificial plant is designed to illuminate your living room or working area with a delightful burst of light and fresh colours to satisfy your aesthetic needs.