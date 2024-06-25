Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 85cm Artificial Monstera Tree Fake Plant in Pot
image 1 of Outsunny 85cm Artificial Monstera Tree Fake Plant in Potimage 2 of Outsunny 85cm Artificial Monstera Tree Fake Plant in Potimage 3 of Outsunny 85cm Artificial Monstera Tree Fake Plant in Potimage 4 of Outsunny 85cm Artificial Monstera Tree Fake Plant in Potimage 5 of Outsunny 85cm Artificial Monstera Tree Fake Plant in Pot

Outsunny 85cm Artificial Monstera Tree Fake Plant in Pot

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£27.99

£27.99/each

Outsunny 85cm Artificial Monstera Tree Fake Plant in Pot
Want to grow green plants but can't keep them always green? Our faux plant is exactly what you need, it will stay green for many years without trimming and shaping. No watering, no fertilization, no worries when travelling. Realistic-looking leaves create a natural atmosphere for your room. Featuring endless possibilities, this artificial plant is designed to illuminate your living room or working area with a delightful burst of light and fresh colours to satisfy your aesthetic needs.
Features 13 bendable leavesPremium plastic construction in rich green huesFilled with cement soil for an extra-real finish

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here