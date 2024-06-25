Outsunny 160cm/5.2FT Artificial Ficus Tree Fake Plant in Pot

Bring beautiful greenery into your home or outdoors, without the upkeep - pick this artificial ficus fake tree, from Outsunny for a breath of life this season and beyond. The faux tall plant design means zero maintenance too, so it will keep looking the same even without any water. Finished with a cement-filled pot so it stands proud where it stands.