Outsunny Set Of 2 120cm Artificial Bay Laurel Topiary Trees

Bringing beautiful greenery into your home doesn't get much easier than this. These 2 potted outdoor plants will liven up your space all year round without maintenance. Come in a set of two, so you can create a matching look in the home and outdoors. Made from plastic for long-time use, the premium quality holds a realistic colour - it's hard to tell the difference between our fake tree and real plants. Our indoor plants both come with a pot, so you have everything you need in the package.