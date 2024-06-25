Outsunny 145cm Artificial Banyan Plant Faux Decor Tree

Bring beautiful greenery into the home without upkeep - pick this artificial banyan tree, from Outsunny, for a breath of life this season and beyond. Made from quality plastic for long life and crafted into a 756-leaf design, the potted outdoor plant boasts a realistic colour and texture. The faux design means zero maintenance too, so the indoor plant will keep looking the same even without any water. Finished with a cement-filled pot TO keep the fake tree stand upright wherever it is placed.