HOMCOM 110cm Artificial Plants Boxwood Ball Topiary Trees

Year-round character for indoors and outdoors. Whether stood indoors or outdoors, these two HOMCOM artificial boxwood trees ensure your space has plenty of greenery, without the constant upkeep. 1020 plastic leaves divided into the three balls give both tall plants a realistic and voluptuous look. No need for anything else, thanks to each plant fitted with a cement-filled plant pot.