Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Artificial Bamboo Tree Plant Greenary In a Pot 1.8M
image 1 of Outsunny Artificial Bamboo Tree Plant Greenary In a Pot 1.8Mimage 2 of Outsunny Artificial Bamboo Tree Plant Greenary In a Pot 1.8Mimage 3 of Outsunny Artificial Bamboo Tree Plant Greenary In a Pot 1.8Mimage 4 of Outsunny Artificial Bamboo Tree Plant Greenary In a Pot 1.8Mimage 5 of Outsunny Artificial Bamboo Tree Plant Greenary In a Pot 1.8M

Outsunny Artificial Bamboo Tree Plant Greenary In a Pot 1.8M

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£59.99

£59.99/each

Outsunny Artificial Bamboo Tree Plant Greenary In a Pot 1.8M
This artificial bamboo tree from Outsunny is a great addition to add some decoration to any home or office. As a fantastic alternative to a real house plant, the potted outdoor plant requires low maintenance without the hassle of watering. Made from PE in a realistic feel, the lifelike foliage and stems of the indoor plant and the moss in the black pot help create a peaceful atmosphere and refresh your living space.
Realistic bamboo with 1105 leaves and 6 stemsFlexible branches for individual arrangementsLow maintenance (No watering required)

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here