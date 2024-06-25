Outsunny Artificial Bamboo Tree Plant Greenary In a Pot 1.8M

This artificial bamboo tree from Outsunny is a great addition to add some decoration to any home or office. As a fantastic alternative to a real house plant, the potted outdoor plant requires low maintenance without the hassle of watering. Made from PE in a realistic feel, the lifelike foliage and stems of the indoor plant and the moss in the black pot help create a peaceful atmosphere and refresh your living space.