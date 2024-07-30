Outsunny 60cm/2FT Artificial Palm Tree Fake Plant in Pot

Bring beautiful greenery into your home, without the upkeep - pick this mini artificial palm plant, from Outsunny for a breath of life this season and beyond. It's made from quality plastic for a long life and crafted into an 8-leaf design which boasts a realistic colour and texture - hard to tell the difference from its real counterpart. The faux design means zero maintenance too, so it will keep looking the same even without any water. Finished with a cement-filled pot so it stands tall and proud.