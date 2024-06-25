Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 2 PCS Artificial Boxwood Three Balls Tree Decorative
image 1 of Outsunny 2 PCS Artificial Boxwood Three Balls Tree Decorativeimage 2 of Outsunny 2 PCS Artificial Boxwood Three Balls Tree Decorativeimage 3 of Outsunny 2 PCS Artificial Boxwood Three Balls Tree Decorativeimage 4 of Outsunny 2 PCS Artificial Boxwood Three Balls Tree Decorativeimage 5 of Outsunny 2 PCS Artificial Boxwood Three Balls Tree Decorative

Outsunny 2 PCS Artificial Boxwood Three Balls Tree Decorative

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£75.99

£75.99/each

Outsunny 2 PCS Artificial Boxwood Three Balls Tree Decorative
Breathe a new lease of life into your home with this potted outdoor plant from Outsunny. Sold in a set of two, each faux plant is presented in a tall, triple ball design for a unique and stand-out design that instantly brightens up your surroundings. Filled with cement each black pot keeps the indoor plant upright, with it delivered fully assembled to allow you to place it where you want straight away. The fake plant is an easy way to inject greenery into your home with no upkeep required.
Attractive three-ball look for styleRequires no maintenance trimming or wateringFilled with cement to keep it weighted

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here