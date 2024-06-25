Outsunny 2 PCS Artificial Boxwood Three Balls Tree Decorative

Breathe a new lease of life into your home with this potted outdoor plant from Outsunny. Sold in a set of two, each faux plant is presented in a tall, triple ball design for a unique and stand-out design that instantly brightens up your surroundings. Filled with cement each black pot keeps the indoor plant upright, with it delivered fully assembled to allow you to place it where you want straight away. The fake plant is an easy way to inject greenery into your home with no upkeep required.