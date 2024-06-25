Outsunny 100cm/3.3FT Artificial Monstera Tree Fake Plant in Pot

Bringing beautiful greenery into your home doesn't get much easier than this. These artificial plants will liven up your space all year round, with zero maintenance required. They come in a set of two so you can create a matching look in the home and outdoors. Made from plastic for long-time use, the premium quality holds a realistic colour - so much so, it's hard to tell the difference between these and real plants. They both come with a pot so you have everything you need in the package.