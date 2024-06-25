Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Potted Artificial Plants Boxwood Ball Topiary Trees
image 1 of HOMCOM Potted Artificial Plants Boxwood Ball Topiary Treesimage 2 of HOMCOM Potted Artificial Plants Boxwood Ball Topiary Treesimage 3 of HOMCOM Potted Artificial Plants Boxwood Ball Topiary Treesimage 4 of HOMCOM Potted Artificial Plants Boxwood Ball Topiary Treesimage 5 of HOMCOM Potted Artificial Plants Boxwood Ball Topiary Trees

HOMCOM Potted Artificial Plants Boxwood Ball Topiary Trees

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£38.99

£38.99/each

HOMCOM Potted Artificial Plants Boxwood Ball Topiary Trees
Fake plants are ideal for those who want something vibrant, without the constant upkeep, all year around. This HOMCOM artificial boxwood tree is exactly that. Three bush balls for a cool look. Made from plastic, which is vibrant green, with a natural texture for a realistic look. It comes with a cement-filled pot to weight it down so it stands steady, with faux grass on the top. Use indoors or outdoors - the choice is up to you.
Beautiful three-ball boxwood tree design plantSturdy nursery pots provide the stable basesPE moss and cement soil make it more stable

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here