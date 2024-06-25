HOMCOM Potted Artificial Plants Agave Succulent

Bring natural beauty into the home without upkeep - pick this faux Agave plant, from Outsunny, for a breath of life this season and beyond. Made from plastic for extended lifespan, it boasts realistic colours and textures - looking like the real thing. The faux design means zero maintenance too - will keep looking the same even without any water. Finished with a cement-filled pot so it stands upright, wherever it is placed.