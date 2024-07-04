Outsunny 110cm/3.6FT Artificial Dracaena Plant Fake Tree Potted

Bring beautiful greenery into your home, without the upkeep - pick this artificial dracaena tree, from Outsunny for a breath of life this season and beyond. Made from quality plastic for long life and crafted into an 40-leaf design, the potted outdoor plant boasts a realistic colour and texture. The faux design means zero maintenance too, so the plastic plant will keep looking the same even without any water. Finished with a cement-filled pot so it stands proud where it stands.