Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 110cm/3.6FT Artificial Dracaena Plant Fake Tree Potted
image 1 of Outsunny 110cm/3.6FT Artificial Dracaena Plant Fake Tree Pottedimage 2 of Outsunny 110cm/3.6FT Artificial Dracaena Plant Fake Tree Pottedimage 3 of Outsunny 110cm/3.6FT Artificial Dracaena Plant Fake Tree Pottedimage 4 of Outsunny 110cm/3.6FT Artificial Dracaena Plant Fake Tree Pottedimage 5 of Outsunny 110cm/3.6FT Artificial Dracaena Plant Fake Tree Potted

Outsunny 110cm/3.6FT Artificial Dracaena Plant Fake Tree Potted

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£34.99

£34.99/each

Outsunny 110cm/3.6FT Artificial Dracaena Plant Fake Tree Potted
Bring beautiful greenery into your home, without the upkeep - pick this artificial dracaena tree, from Outsunny for a breath of life this season and beyond. Made from quality plastic for long life and crafted into an 40-leaf design, the potted outdoor plant boasts a realistic colour and texture. The faux design means zero maintenance too, so the plastic plant will keep looking the same even without any water. Finished with a cement-filled pot so it stands proud where it stands.
Features 40 bendable leavesPremium plastic construction in rich green huesDelivered ready to use

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here