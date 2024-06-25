Outsunny Artificial Olive Tree Plant In an Orange Pot 90 cm

This artificial Olive tree from Outsunny is a great addition to add some decoration to any home or office. As a fantastic alternative to real house plant, it requires low maintenance without hassle of watering. Made from PE in a realistic feel, the lifelike foliage and solid wood trunk of the plant and the moss in the black pot help create a peaceful atmosphere and refresh your living space.