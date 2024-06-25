Outsunny 2 PCs Artificial Lisianthus Flower Hanging Planter Basket

Dress up outdoor spaces in naturally colourful way, with no effort required - go for these artificial lisianthus flower pots from Outsunny. They come in a set of two so you can create a matching look easily. Made from premium plastic for long-term use and a realistic look and feel, each pot features 11 faux flowers and 30 leaves, giving it a full and beautiful voluptuous look. Each come with a wicker pot and metal hook and chain, so you have everything you need in the package.