Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Set of 2 Potted Artificial Plants Boxwood Ball Trees
image 1 of HOMCOM Set of 2 Potted Artificial Plants Boxwood Ball Treesimage 2 of HOMCOM Set of 2 Potted Artificial Plants Boxwood Ball Treesimage 3 of HOMCOM Set of 2 Potted Artificial Plants Boxwood Ball Treesimage 4 of HOMCOM Set of 2 Potted Artificial Plants Boxwood Ball Treesimage 5 of HOMCOM Set of 2 Potted Artificial Plants Boxwood Ball Trees

HOMCOM Set of 2 Potted Artificial Plants Boxwood Ball Trees

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£29.99

£29.99/each

HOMCOM Set of 2 Potted Artificial Plants Boxwood Ball Trees
Double the natural beauty into the home, without upkeep - these two Outsunny Boxwood trees. Made from plastic for extended lifespan, they boast realistic colours and textures - looking like the real thing. The faux design means zero maintenance too - will keep looking the same even without any water. Finished with a cement-filled pot so they stand upright, wherever it is placed.
Set of two include big ball-trimmed bushesSturdy nursery pot provide the stable basePE moss and cement soil make it more stable

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here