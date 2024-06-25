HOMCOM Set of 2 Potted Artificial Plants Boxwood Ball Trees

Double the natural beauty into the home, without upkeep - these two Outsunny Boxwood trees. Made from plastic for extended lifespan, they boast realistic colours and textures - looking like the real thing. The faux design means zero maintenance too - will keep looking the same even without any water. Finished with a cement-filled pot so they stand upright, wherever it is placed.