Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 2 Pack Artificial Boxwood Spiral Tree Decorative Plant
image 1 of Outsunny 2 Pack Artificial Boxwood Spiral Tree Decorative Plantimage 2 of Outsunny 2 Pack Artificial Boxwood Spiral Tree Decorative Plantimage 3 of Outsunny 2 Pack Artificial Boxwood Spiral Tree Decorative Plantimage 4 of Outsunny 2 Pack Artificial Boxwood Spiral Tree Decorative Plantimage 5 of Outsunny 2 Pack Artificial Boxwood Spiral Tree Decorative Plant

Outsunny 2 Pack Artificial Boxwood Spiral Tree Decorative Plant

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£129.99

£129.99/each

Outsunny 2 Pack Artificial Boxwood Spiral Tree Decorative Plant
Breathe a unique and quirky lease of life into your home with this potted outdoor plant from Outsunny. Sold in a set of two, each faux plant is presented in a tall spiral waved design for a unique that instantly decorates your surroundings. Filled with cement to keep the indoor plants upright, each pot is covered in a bronze-tone style, with them delivered fully assembled to place them where you want straight away. The fake tree is an easy way to inject greenery into your home without upkeep.
Great for placing in your home or officeAttractive and quirky spiral lookFilled with cement to keep it weighted

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here