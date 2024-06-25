Outsunny 2 Pack Artificial Boxwood Spiral Tree Decorative Plant

Breathe a unique and quirky lease of life into your home with this potted outdoor plant from Outsunny. Sold in a set of two, each faux plant is presented in a tall spiral waved design for a unique that instantly decorates your surroundings. Filled with cement to keep the indoor plants upright, each pot is covered in a bronze-tone style, with them delivered fully assembled to place them where you want straight away. The fake tree is an easy way to inject greenery into your home without upkeep.