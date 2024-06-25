HOMCOM Set of 2 Potted Artificial Plants Ball Tree

Say hello to year-round beautiful greenery, with 0 upkeep and fuss. This set of two HOMCOM faux lavender trees are great for both indoors and outdoors - looking like the real thing, but made from tough plastic. With leaves and lavender flowers, outdoor artificial plants are voluptuous - adopting texture and colour for extra real-ness. Both faux plants come with soil-look cemented pots, weighing them down and ensuring you have everything in single package.