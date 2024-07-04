Outsunny Set Of 2 90cm/3FT Artificial Spiral Topiary Trees

Bringing beautiful greenery into your home doesn't get much easier than this. These 2 potted outdoor plants will liven up your space without maintenance. Come in a set of two, so you can create a matching look in the home and outdoors. Made from plastic for long-time use, the premium quality holds a realistic colour. The fake tree is tall, and the spiral shape adds to the beauty. Our indoor plants both come with a pot, so you have everything you need in the package.