HOMCOM 2 Pack Padded Folding Chairs with Cushioned Seat White

Fold down, fold up. This set of two folding chairs from HOMCOM provide instant seating for whatever the task is. Steel frames ensure a strong core, so you'll be supported with every use. Padding on the seats keep you comfortable, making them suitable for a variety of tasks. The foldable design is great for smaller spots - simply take out and use whenever needed.