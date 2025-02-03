Outsunny 90cm Artificial Rose Tree, Fake Decorative Plant

Bring bright and beautiful colour into home and outdoors areas without the stress of upkeep. Choose this Outsunny artificial tree to breathe life into your space this season and beyond. This faux plant is extremely realistic to look at and touch, making it easy to mistake it for a real plant. The indoor plant with a pot, which is filled with grass-looking cement soil to keep the fake tree standing upright all day and night long.

Packed with 350 leaves and 21 flowers Great for placing in your home or office Made from durable plastic

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD