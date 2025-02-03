Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 90cm Artificial Rose Tree, Fake Decorative Plant

Outsunny 90cm Artificial Rose Tree, Fake Decorative Plant

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Outsunny 90cm Artificial Rose Tree, Fake Decorative Plant
Bring bright and beautiful colour into home and outdoors areas without the stress of upkeep. Choose this Outsunny artificial tree to breathe life into your space this season and beyond. This faux plant is extremely realistic to look at and touch, making it easy to mistake it for a real plant. The indoor plant with a pot, which is filled with grass-looking cement soil to keep the fake tree standing upright all day and night long.
Packed with 350 leaves and 21 flowersGreat for placing in your home or officeMade from durable plastic
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Decorative Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here