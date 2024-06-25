Outsunny 2 PCS Artificial Double Ball Tree w/ Pot

Breathe a new lease of life into your home with this potted outdoor plant from Outsunny. Sold in a set of two, each faux plant is presented in a tall, double ball design for a unique and stand-out design that instantly brightens up your surroundings. Filled with cement each black pot keeps the fake tree upright, with it delivered fully assembled to allow you to place the plastic plant where you want straight away. The easy way to inject greenery into your home with no upkeep required.