HOMCOM Semi-Circle Storage Ottoman Bench Tufted Accent Footrest Pink

Create an instant focal point in your house with this french-inspired HOMCOM storage ottoman. Lush velvet-feel upholstery, carved wooden legs and button tufting add extra beauty to the design. The cushioned top lid allows you to sit comfortably when temporarily needed, finished with a 111.5 x 37.5cm storage space.