Juicy Bites Cat Treat: Fish & Clam Flavour multi-pack ( 6 x 33g )

Juicy Bites
• MADE WITH WHOLESOME INGREDIENTS YOU CAN TRUST: Every Juicy Bites product is made with yummy, human-grade ingredients including farm-raised chicken and/or natural wildcaught tuna• HEALTHY CAT SNACKS: These flavourful moist treats for cats contain 71% moisture and only 15 calories per pack- that's almost 50% less calories than a serving of traditional dry treats, soyou can feel good about feeding these to your kitty• YUMMY AND FREE FROM BAD STUFF: We've kept out the bad stuff like grains, preservatives, artificial colours and carrageenan. But we've added Vitamin E for your cats immune systemand Green Tea Extract as an antioxidant• HAVE THEM EATING OUT OF YOUR HAND: These tender bite-sized treats can be fed by hand to promote interaction with your kitty. You can smoosh a pill into one of the bites to helpdisguise medications or use for clicker training• FUN SHAPES AND FLAVORS: Available in five fun shaped flavour duos that have been individually packed in 0.5 servings to help lock in the juice. You'll be able to find a flavour that cats ofall stages (kitten to senior) will crave
Pack size: 203g

Ingredients

Chicken (98.5%), Tuna, Tapioca (Dried), Clam Extract (0.2%), Green Tea Extract

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing.May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing.

Additives

Does Not Contain GrainDoes Not Contain PreservativesDoes Not Contain Colorants

