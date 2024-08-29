Marketplace.
Ciao Stew: Chicken with Scallop Recipe multi-pack ( 12 x 40g )

£10.71

£10.71/each

Ciao Stew
• MADE WITH WHOLESOME INGREDIENTS YOU CAN TRUST: Every Ciao Stew product is made with yummy ingredients including farm-raised chicken and/or natural wild caught tuna• RICH & CREAMY: Ciao Stew is a rich and creamy purée like our original Churu lickable cat treats, but with a thicker consistency that is perfect to serve as a side dish, plus we've addedshreds of farm-raised chicken for added texture• TASTY TOPPER: Top their meal with a luscious treat that is healthy and hydrating. Each pouch has 86% moisture and only 18.8 calories, so you can feel good about adding it to their bowlof bland dry cat food• FREE FROM THE BAD STUFF: Each serving is grain-free, preservative-free, carrageenan-free and free from artificial colours, but we've added Vitamin E for your cat's immunity and Green TeaExtract as an antioxidant• CONVENIENT COMPLEMENTS: These convenient individual pouches make a perfect side-dish or complement to your fur babies meal
Pack size: 480g

Ingredients

Scallop broth (62.5%), Chicken (31.4%), Scallop (2.0%), Tapioca (dried)

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing.May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing.

Additives

Does Not Contain GrainDoes Not Contain PreservativesDoes Not Contain Artificial ColoursDoes Not Contain CarrageenanContains Vitamin EContains AgarContains Guar GumContains Flavourings

