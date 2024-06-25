Juicy Bites Cat Treat: Crab & Scallop Flavour multi-pack ( 6 x 33g )

Juicy Bites Cat Treat

• MADE WITH WHOLESOME INGREDIENTS YOU CAN TRUST: Every Juicy Bites product is made with yummy, human-grade ingredients including farm-raised chicken and/or natural wild caught tuna • HEALTHY CAT SNACKS: These flavourful moist treats for cats contain 71% moisture and only 15 calories per pack- that's almost 50% less calories than a serving of traditional dry treats, so you can feel good about feeding these to your kitty • YUMMY AND FREE FROM BAD STUFF: We've kept out the bad stuff like grains, preservatives, artificial colours and carrageenan. But we've added Vitamin E for your cats immune system and Green Tea Extract as an antioxidant • HAVE THEM EATING OUT OF YOUR HAND: These tender bite-sized treats can be fed by hand to promote interaction with your kitty. You can smoosh a pill into one of the bites to help disguise medications or use for clicker training • FUN SHAPES AND FLAVORS: Available in five fun shaped flavour duos that have been individually packed in 0.5 servings to help lock in the juice. You'll be able to find a flavour that cats of all stages (kitten to senior) will crave

Pack size: 203g

Ingredients

Scallop Flavour, Chicken (94.9%), Tuna, Scallop Extract (1.5%), Tapioca (Dried), Green Tea Extract, Crab Flavour, Chicken (98.2%), Crab Extract (0.5%)

Allergy Information

