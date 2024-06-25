Marketplace.
Ciao Broth: Chicken with Salmon Recipe multi-pack ( 12 x 40g )

Ciao Broth
• MADE WITH WHOLESOME INGREDIENTS YOU CAN TRUST: Every Ciao Broth product is made with yummy, human-grade ingredients including farm-raised chicken and/or natural wildcaught tuna• KEEP YOUR FELINE HYDRATED: Each delicious Ciao Broth Pouch contains 93% moisture, which is a great way to hydrate cats who naturally tend not to drink enough water• COMPLEMENT YOUR KITTY'S MEALS: Does your kitty come looking for more when their bowl is empty? Add a pouch of Ciao Broth as a side dish, use as a wet/dry cat food topper or give asa special treat without adding a lot of extra calories• SAVORY AND SUCCULENT: The first ingredient is chicken broth made from 100% natural farm-raised chicken, then we mix in succulent flakes of natural chicken, tuna, scallop or salmon -giving your fussy feline four fantastic flavours to choose from• PERFECT PORTIONS: Kitties of all ages (kitten to senior) will slurp up these savory broths. Perfect as an appetizer or to supplement feeding - use a whole pouch or refrigerate leftovers
Pack size: 480g

Ingredients

Chicken broth (68.0%), Chicken (28.0%), Salmon (2.0%), Tapioca (dried)

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing.May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing.

Additives

Does Not Contain GrainDoes Not Contain PreservativesDoes Not Contain Artificial ColoursContains Guar GumContains Xanthan GumContains FlavouringsContains Vitamin E

