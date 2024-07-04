Ciao Stew: Chicken Recipe multi-pack ( 12 x 40g )

Ciao Stew

• MADE WITH WHOLESOME INGREDIENTS YOU CAN TRUST: Every Ciao Stew product is made with yummy ingredients including farm-raised chicken and/or natural wild caught tuna • RICH & CREAMY: Ciao Stew is a rich and creamy purée like our original Churu lickable cat treats, but with a thicker consistency that is perfect to serve as a side dish, plus we've added shreds of farm-raised chicken for added texture • TASTY TOPPER: Top their meal with a luscious treat that is healthy and hydrating. Each pouch has 86% moisture and only 18.8 calories, so you can feel good about adding it to their bowl of bland dry cat food • FREE FROM THE BAD STUFF: Each serving is grain-free, preservative-free, carrageenan-free and free from artificial colours, but we've added Vitamin E for your cat's immunity and Green Tea Extract as an antioxidant • CONVENIENT COMPLEMENTS: These convenient individual pouches make a perfect side-dish or complement to your fur babies meal

Pack size: 480g

Ingredients

Scallop broth (62.5%), Chicken (33.5%), Tapioca (dried)

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing. May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing.

Additives