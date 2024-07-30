Ciao Bisque: Tuna with Salmon Recipe multi-pack ( 12 x 40g )

Ciao Bisque

• MADE WITH WHOLESOME INGREDIENTS YOU CAN TRUST: Every Ciao Bisque product is made with yummy ingredients including farm-raised chicken and/or natural wild caught tuna • TASTY TOPPER: Top their meal with a luscious treat that is healthy and hydrating. Each pouch has 91% moisture and only 16 calories, so you can feel good about adding it to their bowl of bland dry cat food • FREE FROM THE BAD STUFF: Each serving is grain-free, preservative-free, carrageenan-free and free from artificial colours, but we've added Vitamin E for your cat's immunity and Green Tea Extract as an antioxidant • CONVENIENT COMPLEMENTS: These convenient individual pouches make a perfect side-dish or complement to your fur babies meal

Pack size: 480g

Ingredients

Tuna (28.2%), Salmon (1.8%), Tapioca (dried), Tuna extract (0.9%)

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing. May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing.

Additives