Outsunny Tunnel Greenhouse W/ UV-resistant PE Cover, Wide Door

Extend the growing season, this year and beyond - thanks to this Outsunny polytunnel greenhouse tent. A galvanised steel frame means a strong structure. The spacious inner space is great for holding plenty of plants - the open design means you can set it up inside how you want it. Complete with a wide roll-up door and four mesh windows

easy access and ventilation, whenever.