Outsunny Portable 4-Tier Mini Greenhouse Plant Grow House Shed w/Cover

Protect and grow your plants in cold weather outside with this portable greenhouse from Outsunny. Made with a strong powder coated steel frame, it features four inside shelves to keep your plants, herbs and vegetables neatly displayed and organised. On the outside is a transparent PVC cover which allows sunlight to reach the flowers and plants, and it is finished with two zips for quick and convenient access. It’s ideal for those with little space, such as balconies and patios.