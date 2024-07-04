Outsunny Greenhouse for Outdoor, Portable Gardening Plant Grow House

Get this portable greenhouse from Outsunny to extend your growing season by protecting plants from cold and birds. It comes with a steel frame for a steady core. The PE cover creates a protective shell, holding in the heat and shielding from wind and rain. The roll-up door, with zip fastening, allows you to enter and leave to access your plants at any time. Simply put up, go and grow. Do not leave standing in heavy weather conditions.