Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 3 x 2M Walk-in Garden Polytunnel Greenhouse Galvanised Steel
image 1 of Outsunny 3 x 2M Walk-in Garden Polytunnel Greenhouse Galvanised Steelimage 2 of Outsunny 3 x 2M Walk-in Garden Polytunnel Greenhouse Galvanised Steelimage 3 of Outsunny 3 x 2M Walk-in Garden Polytunnel Greenhouse Galvanised Steelimage 4 of Outsunny 3 x 2M Walk-in Garden Polytunnel Greenhouse Galvanised Steelimage 5 of Outsunny 3 x 2M Walk-in Garden Polytunnel Greenhouse Galvanised Steel

Outsunny 3 x 2M Walk-in Garden Polytunnel Greenhouse Galvanised Steel

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£103.99

£103.99/each

Outsunny 3 x 2M Walk-in Garden Polytunnel Greenhouse Galvanised Steel
This Outsunny garden polytunnel greenhouse creates a safe growing environment for plants and more. A galvanised steel frame means a strong standing structure, with a hinged door for easy access inside. It's fitted with a plastic cover - a safe shield for your plants inside. The two roll-up windows bring in fresh air whenever you want.
Tear-resistant and well ventilated2 rows of air inlets20 cm overlong cover

View all Garden Buildings & Storage

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here