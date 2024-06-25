Outsunny Walk-In Polytunnel Greenhouse w/ Roll Up Door Windows

Ideal for any kind of gardener, this poly tunnel greenhouse from Outsunny is ideal for giving your plants, flowers and herbs a shelter all year round. Large sized to ensure plenty of room to store and organise your plants, it is made with a galvanised metal frame for support and durability, with a powder coat finish for protection against the elements outside. Made from tough plastic, the cover helps protect your plants from light rain and light wind, whilst allowing sunlight to glare through to give them all the natural nourishments to grow healthy and beautifully.