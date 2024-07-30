Outsunny 1.8 x 1.8 x 2m Polytunnel Greenhouse with Doors and Windows

Small spots count for growing too, thanks to this Outsunny 180 x 180cm greenhouse. The open inside allows you to set up inside however you want - how about placing shelves for organisation? The zipped doors ensures easy access

it rolls up and stays in place. Mesh windows allow fresh air inside whenever you want. A steel frame for a strong core, fitted with a protective plastic cover to create a safe shield from outside weather. Comes with ground stakes and guy ropes to secure to ground.